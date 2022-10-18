Expert gives tips on how you can protect your priceless jewelry and valuables with insurance

MADISON (WKOW) -- If you have priceless jewelry, art or other keepsakes at home, you make sure to keep them safe and secure. That includes making sure they're covered under insurance.
Insurer Dustin Lemick, who founded BriteCo., says standard homeowner or renter's insurance might fall short in protecting some of those precious items.
"We recommend having specialty jewelry insurance because it's specialized for a piece of jewelry," he said. "I'll give you a good example: mysterious disappearance. That is a huge coverage that everybody that has jewelry insurance or wants jewelry insurance should have. A lot of policies won't cover that."
Lemick says if you tie a piece of jewelry into your homeowner's insurance, a claim on that could increase your premium on your insurance.
"Sometimes you'll even get dropped from your homeowner's insurance," he said.
When shopping for insurance, he recommends doing research on the coverage options, deductibles, and price because they can range pretty drastically.
Insurance can protect your valuables from natural disasters, too. But you can still take some steps to protect them before you have to make a claim.
"We recommend having it stored in a travel case so that if you do need to vacate the premises that you can easily grab and you're not kind of running around everywhere trying to figure out 'Where is my jewelry?'" he said. "So, storing it properly in a safe place somewhere where it's easily accessible."