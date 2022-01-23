Expert shares tips on 'winterizing' your pet

MADISON (WKOW) -- As we navigate these snowy winter months, experts say there are things we can do to help our pets stay warm outdoors.
Caitlyn Reed, a master groomer at Serenity Pet Spa, recommends that pet owners utilize sweaters and waterproof booties on walks.
"You want to make sure that you keep them warm and comfortable," Reed said.
If you don't have those, she recommends avoiding heavily salted areas that could be hard on your pets' paws.
"There are pet-safe salts out there that some businesses do use outside their shops or some neighborhoods using their sidewalks, but for the most part, the city provided salt can be a little bit harsh on their paw pads and can cause some irritation," Reed said.
Once you get home, she says you should dry your pet off and brush their fur to get any additional snow off of them.
"It is imperative to keep your pet well maintained and well groomed all year round for the health of their coat and their skin, but in the winter, it is particularly important," Reed said. "You want to make sure that their coat is healthy and can insulate itself."
Reed also said that there are products out there to keep your pet's nose and paws from getting dry from the cold, like the paw soother and snout soother products Serenity Pet Spa sells.
"Any sort of comfort like that would really aid in your pet enjoying their time out in the winter," Reed said.
If your pet has trouble going to the bathroom outside, Reed also has a tip for that.
"When we've had a melt, before another layer falls down, put a tarp out in your backyard or wherever your potty area is and let the snow fall on top of that tarp. Once you lift it up, they'll have a clean, clear potty area that will encourage them to want to do their business outside," Reed said.
Reed added that any time you are cold, your pet is probably cold, so that's a good way to know when to take your pet inside.
"The best time of day to take your dog out for a walk is when there's sunshine. That's oftentimes the warmest part of the day," Reed said.