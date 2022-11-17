Experts detail how to get the most out of your credit card rewards

MADISON (WKOW) - Inflation continues to stay sky-high, and consumers are finding ways to stretch their dollar.
According to a new study from Wells Fargo, Americans are starting to lean on their credit card rewards to offset rising costs.
Some of the more common rewards consumers can take advantage of are things like airline miles or cashback offers.
"You could use that to go home and see family for Thanksgiving or Christmas," said Jason Stverak with the Credit Union National Association. "If it offers cashback, it might be that difference of being able to afford Christmas presents for your children, so they have them under the tree on Christmas morning."
If you're not sure how to utilize those reward offers, reach out to your provider. The number should be on the back of your card.
"Make sure that you know what rewards you're getting, and you're maximizing them as you are using them as part of a sound fiscal budgeting policy to take care of your household," Stverak said.
He said you shouldn't budget just to get a reward, but if you're buying something you can afford, take advantage of the reward.