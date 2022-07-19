Experts expect Wisconsin's seller's market to weaken by the end of the year

MADISON (WKOW) -- The seller's market is still strong in Wisconsin, but realtors expect things to cool off towards the end of 2022.
"The reduction in affordability has already begun to price some buyers out of the market," said Michael Theo, the president and CEO of the Wisconsin REALTORS Association. "With mortgage rates on an upward trajectory, we expect the seller's market to start to weaken by the end of the year."
Right now, mortgage rates are at 5.5%. This time last year, they were 2.88%.
The Federal Reserve is also expected to hike interest rates at least another three quarters of a percentage point. That will also increase borrowing costs.
Rising costs haven't slowed things down just yet in Wisconsin, though. Brad Lois, the WRA's Board of Director's chairman, thinks the hot seller's market will continue through the peak market this summer.
"Even in an environment of rapidly rising mortgage rates, demand remains strong, and homes are moving quickly," he said.
Right now, Wisconsin is facing historically low inventory on homes. So while sales in June were down 11% when compared to June, 2021, the limited inventory is driving prices up.
The median price for a home rose to $280,000 in June. That's a 9.4% increase from June, 2021.
By region, it's still more expensive to buy a home in the southeast, south central and western parts of Wisconsin. The median price of a home in south central Wisconsin is $330,000. In the central part of the state, prices are at their cheapest. The median price of a home in that region is $220,000.
