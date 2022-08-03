Experts, lawmakers discuss the economic impact reproductive health care has on Wisconsin

WISCONSIN (WKOW) -- Health care providers and economic experts joined Democratic Senator Tammy Baldwin virtually Wednesday to discuss the economic impact reproductive health care has on Wisconsin.
At the event hosted by Opportunity Wisconsin and 9to5 Wisconsin, a group of panelists talked about the impacts that restrictions on abortion rights have on women and families.
A UW-Madison economist who has been studying these impacts said restrictions on reproductive care add to costs that are already rising across the board. She said those costs are especially difficult to bear for women of color.
"We already have this the system where childcare is getting more and more expensive, harder and harder to get into childcare, more and more poverty, structural poverty that's racialized," Dr. Tiffany Green said. "Then we have abortion on top of that where the people that need them most can't get access to the services they need and they're more likely, for a lot of reasons, to be black, brown and or indigenous."
One doctor said they're already hearing stories from people who don't have reliable transportation to travel out of state to receive abortion care.
Another doctor who specializes in general obstetrics and gynecology raised concerns about the state being able to attract businesses in the future.
"As the quality of our medical care continues to decline, how are we going to attract people? How are we going to attract businesses to come to Wisconsin? That's already a challenge for us," Dr. Krystin Lyerly said. "But down the road, this is the opposite of an investment. It's a divestment into the future of this state."
