Experts provide advice on how to meaningfully connect with children during the holidays

MADISON (WKOW) -- For many families, the holiday season is a time of reunions and gatherings. Grandparents see their grandchildren, aunts and uncles see their nieces and nephews.
However, those interactions can sometimes be stilted and a bit awkward. Despite that, experts say it's increasingly important for older family members to make an effort to connect with children.
According to the Youth Risk Behavior Survey, more than half of school-aged children report dealing with significant anxiety, and 40 percent say they feel like they don't belong at school.
"It's clear that we are in the midst of a youth mental health crisis," Linda Hall, the director for Wisconsin's Office of Children's Mental Health, told members of the media Tuesday.
She said when children are away from school during the holidays, there's an opportunity for adults to reach out, create a meaningful connection and help kids feel like they belong.
Hall said this effort will help children both in the short and long term.
"What the research is telling us is that that feeling of belonging is not a temporary thing," she said. "It's something that really helps to build our positive mental health and the strength that we need to become healthy adults."
However, experts acknowledge it can sometimes be difficult to make that connection with extended family members you haven't seen in months or years.
Dr. Marcia Slattery, a child and adolescent psychiatrist, said a good way to approach initial conversations with children is to ask specific questions.
"One of the mistakes that often happens ... is the classic 'how is school?'" she said. "It's very broad, and you can almost guess with great certainty the kid is going to say fine, and then you're done, and it sort of drops."
She said some children might not want to talk much, but she said that doesn't necessarily mean they're not interested. She said it's important to remember that some children struggle with social anxiety.
"Sometimes just sitting together also is a way of communicating connectedness," Slattery said. "I'd like to spend time with you and I enjoy being here, that sends a loud message."
If kids do respond to your questions, experts say it's important to actively listen to what they're saying and show that you're paying attention to them.
Wisconsin high school student Prince said he encourages adults to not worry if they're nervous about trying to connect with children, saying kids are often nervous, too.
"Kids just appreciate when you try, because we always notice when you try and extend that olive branch out," he said. "We'll always take notice, even if it seems like we don't care or it just seems like we're not receiving it well, a lot of times that is just because of other things on top of the fact that we are stressed out."