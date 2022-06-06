Experts provide tools to help treat or prevent migraines

MADISON (WKOW) — June is national migraine and headache awareness month, and about 40 million Americans suffer from migraines.
Tom Dabertin, the CEO of the National Headache Foundation, says those who suffer from migraines may be hesitant to see a doctor, but says primary care providers can help get you on the path to treat or prevent attacks.
"Migraine can be brought on by a lot of different triggers. It can be light sensitivity. It can be dietary. It can be just a change in your regular schedule," Dabertin says. "Be prepared when you go in to see the doctor. Talk about the symptoms, document what's going on. Because that doctor is only as good as the information that you provide them".
He says keeping a log of the food you have eaten before a migraine attack could help you identify a possible dietary trigger.
Keeping a headache diary can also give an idea of what may provoke an attack.