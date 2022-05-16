Experts say pandemic disruptions causing a child mental health crisis

MADISON (WKOW) -- While the pandemic may be winding down, experts say a long-term mental health crisis is just starting — and it could be even worse for children.
"It's horrible to watch this beautiful kid that you had, that was just launching into life, kind of wither," Madison mother-of-two Jennifer Barry said.
Barry has two kids who have mental health care needs.
Before the pandemic, caring for them was easy. But after, things got complicated.
"When the pandemic hit, they were doing I want to say maybe eight sports between the two of them," Barry said. "And all of that stopped at once, which was like withdrawing medications."
Barry says her oldest child started becoming violent and withdrawn, even punching holes in the wall. When mental health resources weren't available to her, she had to call the police or go to the emergency room.
"He's not himself like this sweet little boy, he usually is, so we've just had a really hard time," Barry said.
Experts say mental health care was difficult for children to access before the pandemic, too.
CDC data shows before the pandemic, an estimated 1 in 5 children and adolescents had a mental disorder.
The pandemic accelerated an already-troubling trend.
According to a survey from the Ann and Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago, 71% of parents reported the mental health of at least one of their children got worse after the pandemic began.
Psychologist Dylan Ross and psychiatrist Dr. Sean LeNoue are mental health experts from Rogers Behavioral Health. They say major disruptions from the pandemic are mostly to blame.
"Disruption doesn't, doesn't state it enough," Ross said. "There's been a period of time where the young ones in our country ultimately have not had the support they've needed."
LeNoue agrees and says the isolation of the first couple years of the pandemic put an unusual amount of stress on children.
"They like adults, but especially children, adolescents crave structure, accountability and consistency," LeNoue said. "When you think about kind of structure and consistency, in the past couple years, it's really kind of been up in the air."
They say those factors have created a spike in demand for an already struggling field, leading to longer wait times and a crisis for access.
It's a crisis that leaves families like the Barrys in a heartbreaking situation.
"The horror of having to leave your child at like an inpatient psychiatric stay when they're six or seven years old or put them in a police car, because there are no mental health options available," Barry said. "It's really something no mother should have to do."