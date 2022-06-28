Experts say Roe v. Wade overturn will disproportionately affect communities of color

MADISON (WKOW) -- The overturn of Roe v. Wade is already impacting people across Wisconsin, but experts warn communities from different racial and ethnic backgrounds will likely face greater risks without access to abortion.
Madison Metropolitan School Board (MMSD) president Ali Muldrow knows firsthand what it's like to have to make the decision to get an abortion.
"When I was 16, I was able to get a safe and legal abortion," Muldrow said. "And that decision empowered me to create the trajectory of my life."
Muldrow says she wasn't ready to have a child at that age and feels awful for the many people who now won't have the option to get an abortion in Wisconsin.
Since Roe's overturn, she's been an outspoken advocate for reproductive rights, especially for those like communities of color that may have a harder time traveling or taking off work to get one in a nearby state.
"I don't think being forced to be a parent at 16 would have allowed me to be the kind of parent I wanted to be," Muldrow said. "Or to pursue the things that I wanted to pursue as a young adult."
It's an issue about which UW-Madison Assistant Professor of Population Health Sciences and Obstetrics and Gynecology Tiffany Green is passionate.
"We know that it's going to disproportionately affect the people already affected," Green said. "Black pregnant people, and likely indigenous pregnant people."
Green says even before the overturn of Roe, these communities experienced widespread disparities in health care.
According to a study from 2020, the CDC found that on average, Black women were nearly three times as likely to die during pregnancy than their white counterparts.
"Wisconsin has among the top of Black infant mortality rates in the country," Green said. "Wisconsin [also] has lower maternal mortality rates, but the racial disparities are wider. And so I think we are going to see a worsening of those health disparities."
Green also worries that for those living in poverty, the overturn could make it harder for those groups to get out.
Pro-life Wisconsin officials disagree. They say they'll be ramping up education efforts for those who become pregnant and providing pregnancy resources and funding grants for adoption.
Muldrow says she's thankful she was able to get an abortion back when she was a teen, but is worried for her own kids now.
"I am, you know, the parent of three daughters," Muldrow said. "It's unfathomable to think that my kids are going to grow up in a world where they have less rights, and less bodily autonomy than I did as a young person."