Experts say trend of falling gas prices could continue

MADISON (WKOW) — Nationally, the average price for a gallon of gas has fallen around 15 cents in the last week, for an average of $4.52 a gallon, according to AAA.
AAA claims the decline in prices at the pump is a result of "lower domestic demand" and a "much lower global price for oil." The latest average is 46 cents less than a month ago, but $1.36 more than this time last year.
GasBuddy claims this is the fifth consecutive week gas prices have dipped.
"This trend is likely to reach a sixth straight week, with prices likely to fall again this week. Barring major hurricanes, outages or unexpected disruptions, I forecast the national average to fall to $3.99/gal by mid-August,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
The relief could feel even better for drivers in Wisconsin, where AAA says the average price for a gallon of gas is $4.27 — a 19 cent drop from the week before. In Madison, drivers are paying around $4.08 a gallon each time they fill up.