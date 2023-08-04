Experts share how parents can prepare kids to be financially savvy in the real world

MADISON (WKOW) -- As teenagers prepare to head off to college for the first time, there are some important financial lessons they'll want to learn before they get there.
Award-winning consumer reporter and advocate Elisabeth Leamy tells 27 News that the number one goal for parents and guardians is to teach young people to be good savers.
"The best way is a 'set it and forget it method' where you help them arrange automatic transfers from checking to savings," she said. "Since they're not manually making that transfer, they're then not tempted to spend the money."
Creating a budget is a key part of saving money. Leamy recommends a written budget, which can be accomplished through an app or a website that will help students input their income and expensive.
"This is when they really start to see where their money is going, how fast it's going, and differentiate needs from wants," Leamy said.
Checking accounts designed for high school and college students can also help establish healthy financial habits.