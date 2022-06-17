Experts share small ways to save for college that pay off now even as inflation spikes

MADISON (WKOW) -- With everything costing more these days thanks to inflation, saving for their child's college education might take a backseat for some parents.
But Linda Lambert with Wisconsin's Department of Financial Institutions said even putting away a small amount of money could make a huge difference.
"Start small but start as early as you can," she said. "If you can consistently set up and set aside even a small amount to start saving for college, it'll pay off in the long run."
Wisconsin has two college savings programs: Edvest and Tomorrow's Scholar.
This year, Edvest is celebrating its 25th anniversary and Wisconsin officials are rewarding anyone with an account.
"We're awarding $529 into an existing Edvest account for one individual every month this year," said Lambert.
Anyone can invest as little as $25, and there are tax advantages, too.
"There's a state tax deduction on contributions made," said Lambert. "While money is in the account and appreciating, it grows tax free. When you take the dollars out to use for college and qualified higher education expenses, those dollars are not taxed statewide or federally."
Parents aren't the only ones who can save in the account. Anyone can make a gift to the plan through Edvest.