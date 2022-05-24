Experts urge parents to start having conversations with kids about what to do in an active shooter situation

MADISON (WKOW) -- After a mass shooting left more than 20 dead at a Texas elementary school on Tuesday, experts are now warning parents to talk with their kids about what to do in an active shooter situation.
Police practices expert Brian Landers says early conversations and planning with your kids could be the difference between life and death.
First and foremost, Landers says, kids have to know how to act on their own, especially since most shootings at schools happen outside of the classroom.
"They have to know they're going to have to make their own decisions," Landers said. "Because statistically, they're not going to be in a classroom when this occurs, and they're going to be forced to try to escape quickly."
Landers says a few simple steps can help save lives.
- First, Landers says students should run far away from the shooter to a safe location or business if possible.
- If there's nowhere to run, barricade yourself behind a heavy object that can protect against bullets and obscure yourself from view.
- Finally, wait until an official or authority tells you you're safe.
Landers says early communication is key.
"Have a firm talk with your child about the dangers that do exist not only in a school, but as we've seen out in Buffalo, at a grocery store," Landers said.
Landers says safety words and courses of action are also necessary.
"Develop a kind of an action word," Landers said. "Don't try to spend a lot of time explaining an active shooter, because, you know, children are just not going to really understand the complexities of the violence of an active shooter."
Landers says while most schools have their own safety protocols in place, almost every school is different. So, he encourages parents to reach out to their local school district about school safety measures, and if necessary, lobby for increased security.
"Parents need to lobby and advocate for the safety of their own children," Landers said. "And not just trust that a school is going to handle a situation."