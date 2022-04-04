Experts warn 2021 could be 'the single most complicated individual tax year' ever

MADISON (WKOW) -- Tax day is just two weeks away and tax experts are saying this year has already proven to be a more complicated year than ever before. They say pandemic complications along with high demand have created a perfect storm of confusion.
Staff at Madison's Mennenga Tax & Financial are turning away new clients because they've filled up so fast — something they've never had to do.
"It's been super busy this year," owner Marshall Mennenga said. "We've never had to turn away new clients and we're doing that at the present time, simply because we don't have the staff."
The irony is that they have a full staff. Their staff just can't meet the current demand.
"There's just way too many clients that need assistance, that aren't going to be able to get it simply because there's not enough tax advisers out there," Mennenga said.
Experts say it's a trend happening across the country. Mark Steber, chief tax information officer at Jackson Hewitt Tax Services, says the wide range of tax law changes has a lot to do with it.
"2021 is simply the single most complicated individual tax year in my entire 30-year career, if not in the 107 odd years of the tax code," Steber said. "There were new child tax credits, increased dependent care credits, there was a tax law change for unemployment benefits, and then a change back. There were three sets of stimulus payments."
Steber says the smartest thing to do is, if you haven't already, start filing now, because it might soon be too late for tax advice.
"There's more rules, more dollars than have ever been available before on a tax return, and people simply are aware of that," Steber said. "They're seeking out help to make sure they get the maximum refund and the lowest tax bill that they can."
He also recommends people make sure to file electronically, because it's more reliable, safer and often means getting a quicker return.