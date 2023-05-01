Experts warn about door-to-door scams in the warmer months

MADISON (WKOW) — When people knock on our doors, they're doing it with a wide variety of intentions. Some of those intentions aren't all that savory.
The Better Business Bureau is warning consumers to keep a lookout for the red flags of the classic door-to-door scam.
"Whether they're legitimate or illegitimate, we need to be able to spot the red flags," said spokesperson Tiffany Schultz.
Right off the bat, if a "contractor" comes up to the door and offers to do some work because they are working in the neighborhood and have leftover materials, that should be a red flag.
"A professional contractor is never going to have leftover materials," said Schultz. "They're going to know exactly what they need."
Anyone who is asking you to commit to the work on the same day may also be a scammer. Schultz said that a professional contractor will give you time to do your research and they likely won't ask you to pay 100% of the cost upfront.
Here are a few other red flags:
- No business card, contract/vague contract
- No identification at all
- Fake addresses
- High pressure sales tactics
A reputable business will give you time to do your research, which is something the BBB always recommends when making hiring decisions. Getting bids from a few other companies can help you identify unscrupulous contractors.
"Ask for references. Have they done work for people in the area before? What was their experience? If they're hesitant to give you references, maybe kind of vague, that could be a red flag that something is wrong," she said.
You can do research on companies at the BBB's website. You can also report a scam through the BBB's Scam Tracker and your local police.