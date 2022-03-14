Experts warn high gas prices could affect your wallet in other ways

MADISON (WKOW) -- As gas prices reach record levels, experts are warning consumers to prepare for high prices in other sectors of the economy as well.
Distinguished Supply Chain Lecturer Pete Lukszys says consumers can expect prices to rise across the board as a direct result of higher petroleum prices.
"We're gonna see higher air fares most likely because the jet filler component," Lukszys said. "Also diesel, so shipping costs will rise, transportation costs."
Just this week, Uber announced it would be adding a surcharge for every trip due to higher gas prices. Lyft made a similar announcement on Monday.
"Given the rapid rise in gas prices, we'll be asking riders to pay a temporary fuel surcharge," Lyft senior communications manager CJ Macklin said. "All of which will go to drivers."
But Lukszys says the price increases will go beyond transportation.
"There's thousands of petroleum-based products," Lukszys said. "Really everything from tires to crayons to wax, anything plastic."
Local plastic companies like Madison's Zeier Plastics have already reported seeing an increase in raw materials.
"With the rising oil prices, now we're seeing a whole new batch of increases," Zeier Plastics owner Dennis Zeier said. "Materials, used for enclosures and outdoor applications were $2.30 a pound, now we're seeing $3.30 a pound."
Zeier says the increases have ranged around 5% to 20% in just the past few weeks.
He says he expects that he'll have to start charging customers more as well.
"We've had disruptions in past decades but nothing quite like this," Zeier said.