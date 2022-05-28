Experts warn of busy, dangerous roads during the '100 deadliest days of summer'

MADISON (WKOW) -- Travel experts expect nearly 40 million people to hit the road this Memorial Day weekend, but with increased traffic volume comes an increase in crashes.
The period between Memorial Day and Labor Day is often referred to as the "100 Deadliest Days of Summer" on the road because many people are traveling and traffic crashes spike.
UW Health Emergency Medicine Physician Dr. Jeff Pothof said the cause is often due to impaired driving.
"One of the things that really does tend to uptick during the summer is trauma, particularly motor vehicle trauma," Pothof said. "We see a lot of our patients come in under the influence of alcohol, or people who came in injured in a traumatic accident, maybe they weren't drinking, but the individual that hit them was drinking."
Pothof said the high traffic volumes along with people celebrating often proves to be a deadly combo.
AAA spokesperson Nick Jarmusz said the victims are often younger than you might think.
"It's particularly the 100 deadliest days for teen drivers," Jarmusz said. "And that's because teens are out there driving more recreationally than they are to and from school, when they tend to be a little safer."
Jarmusz and Pothof say the best ways to stay safe on the road this weekend are to drive slow, put the phone down and stay sober. Otherwise, find a designated driver.
Pothof warns, while you might think it could never happen to you, you don't want to wait until it's too late.
"Once that accident happens, and once the bones are broken, once the lives are lost, you can't really go back from that," Pothof said. "You don't get a do over."