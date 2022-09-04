Experts weigh in on Labor Day safety

MADISON (WKOW) -- Millions are on the move this Labor Day weekend, and as the unofficial end to summer winds down, many will be driving home Monday.
To ensure you and your loved ones stay safe on the road, Dr. Hee Soo Jung, a Trauma Surgeon at UW Health, recommends getting a good night's sleep before heading out, limiting distractions like your phone and making sure your car is in good working order.
"These things might seem like a bother in the moment. They might slow you down for your trip for a few minutes--maybe 10 to 30 minutes, but its the difference between that and making sure you get to a place you're going safely," Jung said.
When checking your car, Jung said you should make sure your tires are in good condition and your seat belts work.
"Seatbelts really save lives. They prevent you from getting major head injuries--major debilitating head injuries, and they keep you safe," Jung said.
He said having a safety plan in case of emergencies is also important.
"Do you have your safety equipment in your car in case it breaks down? Do you have a plan? I think if you keep those in mind, your Labor Day weekend can be a lot safer," Jung said.
Jung also recommends having a designated driver, or utilizing services like Uber or Lyft to get home safely if you have been drinking.
"We see a lot of people come in with their lives completely shattered and altered because of one incident. It could have taken a few minutes, or they could have drank a little less, or got a designated driver, or taken a taxi. But instead of that, they come in and we have to give their families heartbreaking news," Jung said. "We just really would like to avoid that as much as possible this weekend."