Explaining a 'Pneumonia Front'

MADISON (WKOW) - Though its name has pneumonia in it, this weather event doesn't cause the infection. Rather, this front can bring much cooler air to Wisconsin from April through July.
Coined in the 1960s, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service Milwaukee office named this phenomenon only found on the western shores of Lake Michigan.
While cold fronts associated with larger weather systems move in from the west or northwest, pneumonia fronts originate over the cold waters of northern Lake Michigan and quickly push their way southwestward.
While a shift in the winds doesn't have to occur with these fronts, unlike typical warm and cold fronts, the winds sometimes shift and quickly drop temperatures. To be considered a pneumonia front, air temperatures must drop at least 16°F in one hour. However, these fronts have been known to drop temperatures even more within an hour.
For example, Milwaukee was at 81°F at 3 p.m. on Tuesday. The pneumonia front passed and by 4 p.m., then Milwaukee's temperature was 57°F. That's a 24-degree drop in an hour.
These fronts are so shocking because late spring is a unique time of the year when the ground/air just above the ground temperatures are much warmer than the cold, deep waters of Lake Michigan. That temperature difference can be as much as 30 to 40 degrees.
Think of pneumonia fronts as a stronger lake breeze. However, unlike lake breezes which occur nearly every day, pneumonia fronts move quickly, making them hard to study.