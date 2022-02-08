Explore Children's Museum opens in Sun Prairie

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- Kids have another place to play and learn in Dane County.
A third children's museum, Explore Children's Museum, has opened in Sun Prairie. It's already been welcoming guests for about five weeks but staff held an official grand opening Tuesday.
"As a teacher and a mom, I just saw the need for something like that [in Sun Prairie]," said executive director Katey Kamoku. "I teamed up with some other fabulous community members, other teachers, people who work for the city, all different people who agreed and said we need something like this for our community."
So far, more than 3,600 guests have visited the museum, and more than 280 families have bought annual memberships.
The new museum has been in the works for a few years and plans have changed a few times, so Kamoku says she's grateful to see their initial idea come to life.
"The pandemic definitely caused some hiccups with our space, our fundraising, our capital campaign, but we were still able to get a lot of people invested in the project and get the money that we needed to bring it to life," she said.
The new museum is home to permanent and rotating exhibits that staff members hope will encourage creative thinking, imaginative play and hands-on learning.
"On a daily basis there are kids running everywhere and exploring different things," said Kamoku. "Sometimes they find favorites and stay there but a lot of times we see them all over the place enjoying different kinds of exhibits."
The museum is open seven days a week, and admission is $8 for anyone over 12 months old.