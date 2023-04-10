Explore Wisconsin with natural resource field trips

MADISON (WKOW) — Wisconsinites young and old have a chance to explore their state through fun and engaging field trips.
The field trips are run through the Natural Resources Foundation of Wisconsin to get people engaged with the state's natural resources.
The 260 trips are led by an expert and scheduled from April to November. They range from easy paddling to steep, off-trail hiking — so there's something for everyone.
“These field trips are great opportunities for adults and children to learn about Wisconsin’s wildlife and special places from people with firsthand knowledge,” said Diane Brusoe, DNR Fish, Wildlife & Parks Division Administrator. “The department is proud to continue our participation in this very successful program led by the Natural Resources Foundation.”
The entire field trip list is available in the Natural Resources Foundation Field Trip Guidebook. Each trip is labeled to indicate the physical demand and if it is family-friendly. There are also 26 trips accessible for standard wheelchairs.
Registration is only available online and is only open to Natural Resources Foundation members. Those interested are encouraged to sign-up soon, as trips can fill up quickly. Field trips are non-refundable and expected to run rain or shine. No dogs are allowed.