Exploring the NYC subway shooting suspect's ties to Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) — Frank James, the suspect arrested in the Brooklyn subway shooting, posted on YouTube indicating he left Milwaukee to travel to New York before Tuesday's tragedy.
James' last known Milwaukee address on North 6th Street was visited by what appeared to be plain clothes law enforcement officers Wednesday. A group of four men went inside his apartment.
One of the men who declined to identify himself told a 27 News reporter and other reporters no search warrant was obtained from a court to go inside the unit.
"That was a consent to search," he said. He declined to say if anything was found pertaining to the shooting. "I can't talk about it," he said.
A Caledonia, Wisconsin based company, Phantom Fireworks, issued a statement that a person believed to be Frank James purchased product at the firm's store last summer. They said there was no surveillance video to confirm the purchaser was suspect Frank James. However the statement said several items found at the Brooklyn shooting scene appear to be items purchased by a Frank James in last summer's sale.
A California couple who owns the Milwaukee apartment where James lived have yet to comment on his time there. It appears James himself posted a large note to his mailbox directing that his mail be forwarded.
Neighbor Keliah Milller's impressions of James mirror some of his angry YouTube posts.
"When I say 'Hi,' it's like a grunt," she said. "I don't see him. I hear him sometimes yelling on the phone, arguing about things. He's always chopping up something. And yeah, he's not friendly."