Extra federal FoodShare benefits to end in February

MADISON (WKOW) — A federal program bolstering Wisconsin's FoodShare program will end before March, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) said Thursday.
Since passed by Congress in late December, the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2023, gave FoodShare households additional funds. DHS said FoodShare members got an additional $95, or the maximum amount available for their household. DHS reports $80 million has been distributed monthly to help nearly 400,000 Wisconsin households.
DHS reports February will be the last month households will receive additional benefits, though regular FoodShare benefits will continue.
DHS said an increase in cost of living led to an increase in the maximum amount households can receive through FoodShare, with maximum allotments going up around 34% from pre-pandemic levels.
Stephanie Jung Dorfman, executive director of Feeding Wisconsin said these extra benefits make world of difference for those depending on them.
FoodShare members will receive a letter later this month about this change. Members will also be notified by email. Members can check the amount of their regular monthly FoodShare benefit by logging into Wisconsin’s ACCESS website or by using the MyACCESS smartphone app.
Anyone who needs additional nutritional support can:
- Call 211 or 877-947-2211 to find a local food pantry.
- Check if they are eligible for the Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP) - a federal program that provides food assistance to those with low incomes.
- Check if they are eligible for the WIC (Women, Infants, and Children) Program - a state program that helps Wisconsin families, including dads and other caregivers, with food benefits, nutrition education, and breastfeeding support.
More information for FoodShare members is available on the DHS website.