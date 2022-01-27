Extreme cold ends with milder temperatures today

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Temperatures are 30-40° warmer than yesterday, but there are still some cold nights in your forecast.
Highs soar to the upper 20s but with winds gusting up to 25 mph, wind chills peak in the upper teens and low 20s. A cold front approaches, causing increased clouds and flurry chances.
On its backside, temperatures plummet again below zero with wind chills as low as -10 by early Friday. Highs in the afternoon will get to teens with plenty of sunshine. Back below zero Friday night with temperatures climbing to the upper teens Saturday.
We'll jump to the mid 20s Sunday with above freezing highs on the way Monday and Tuesday with a mix to snow chance by Groundhog Day.