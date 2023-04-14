Extreme fire risk continues in Wisconsin for third day

MADISON (WKOW) — Extreme fire danger continues in Wisconsin for the third day in a row.

According to the DNR, 37 counties are still in a Red Flag Warning— mostly in central and southern Wisconsin. The warnings are continuing for another day because of weather factors making dangerous wildland fire conditions.

In addition to the counties in extreme risk, 15 counties are considered to have "very high" risk for fire danger.

The DNR is continuing to prohibit burning and still encourages the public to avoid activities that could spark a fire.

Gov. Tony Evers' executive order declaring a state of emergency because of the fire risk is still in place.

The DNR says its responded to nearly 100 fires in the last week. That includes the two fires comprising the Black River Complex. Which, at last update, the fire north of Fort McCoy had burned 3,000 acres and was around 50% contained.