Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS LATE THIS MORNING INTO EARLY
THIS EVENING FOR MOST OF SOUTHERN WISCONSIN...

Continue to see elevated fire weather conditions late this morning
through early evening due to the combination of very warm temps,
gusty south winds of 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph, and very
low relative humidity values of 25 to 30 percent across most of
southern WI.

Avoid burning outdoors on today, and check the Wisconsin
Department of Natural Resources or local officials for any burn
bans.

Extreme fire risk continues in Wisconsin for third day

Fire danger day 3

MADISON (WKOW) — Extreme fire danger continues in Wisconsin for the third day in a row. 

According to the DNR, 37 counties are still in a Red Flag Warning— mostly in central and southern Wisconsin. The warnings are continuing for another day because of weather factors making dangerous wildland fire conditions. 

In addition to the counties in extreme risk, 15 counties are considered to have "very high" risk for fire danger. 

The DNR is continuing to prohibit burning and still encourages the public to avoid activities that could spark a fire. 

Gov. Tony Evers' executive order declaring a state of emergency because of the fire risk is still in place. 

The DNR says its responded to nearly 100 fires in the last week. That includes the two fires comprising the Black River Complex. Which, at last update, the fire north of Fort McCoy had burned 3,000 acres and was around 50% contained. 

