Extreme heat then severe storms likely

MADISON (WKOW) - The heat index will approach 100° which will strengthen incoming storms later this afternoon and evening. We are under a level 3 "enhanced risk" for severe weather, an unusually high risk for our area, so take the threat seriously.
We start off sunny, heating us to the low 90s and the feels-like temp will soar with high levels of humidity. The first round of storms moves through around 3-6 pm with scattered, hurricane-force winds possible, exceeding 70 mph. Isolated tornadoes are also a threat. Heavy rain, frequent lightning, and hail are also a concern. Another round of storms may move through around 9 pm - 12 am. Make sure to know where you'll go if a severe warning is issued for your area and have multiple ways to get alerts.
Sunday will be much quieter with partly to mostly sunny skies and temps in the low 80s with decreasing humidity through the day. Beautiful conditions to start the workweek in the upper 70s with low 80s by Tuesday with another chance of storms Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.