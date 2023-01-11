'Extremely misogynistic and derogatory': Madison business targeted by hateful message

MADISON (WKOW) -- Two sisters who own a Madison restaurant are shocked after they say someone left an offensive and targeted message at their front door.
Jacqueline Le and her sister Stephanie own Little Palace on King Street. Le said her sister was greeted Monday with the message written in chalk and immediately sent her a photo.
Le said the message was "extremely misogynistic and derogatory."
The words have been used in the past as an offensive way to describe a woman.
27 News had to blur the images because of the nature of the message.
"My initial reaction was it was upsetting and unsettling," she explained.
The words specifically target Le by naming her, and she said she believes the fact she's a woman was a factor.
"I don't think this is the type of treatment a lot of men who are business owners would go through," Le said.
She said some of her traits that may be viewed as positive in men aren't in her because she's a woman.
"I know I'm an assertive person and I know what I want, I'm very straight forward and I think those things are celebrated in men but frowned upon in women," Le explained.
The chalk has since been washed away, but the sisters told 27 News the words used are a sharp reminder of how hurtful and antagonistic some people can be.
Le said it's important people understand the impact of something like this.
"It was obviously done very maliciously," she said. "Truly understanding how hurtful it can be and how much of an impact it can have on a person and of course we have a business so that has a huge impact on our business when it's displayed so publicly."
They posted on Instagram, writing "as Asian American women, we know how challenging it can be to be part of the restaurant industry," adding that "the clearly misogynistic language is also not lost on us."
Despite this incident, the sisters said they encourage other women to join the industry and empower each other.
"It can be unsettling and upsetting but hopefully it doesn't detour anyone for wanting to take on these ventures in life," she said.
They also want to thank everyone who has taken time to comment on their social media or shown them support.
A spokesperson for the Madison Police Department said because the message was written in chalk, it is not considered vandalism.