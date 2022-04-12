Eye drops could replace reading glasses

MADISON (WKOW) -- Many of us need a little help reading things once we reach a certain age.
But if you're ready to ditch the reading glasses, you might have another option.
The FDA recently approved eye drops to help treat presbyopia, age-related farsightedness.
Dr. Tim Schwefel is an optometrist instructor at Madison College and the Chief of Eye Care at Group Health Cooperative.
He says presbyopia affects 128 million adults in the U.S.
The drops are recommended for patients 40 to 55, with a prescription.
"This drop actually was used for glaucoma for many many years and one of its side effects, is it caused the pupil to get very, very small, which increased people's depth of field. As new medications came along, it found the shelf," said Dr. Schwefel.
Now the drops have been reformulated.
He says they're used once a day and work within 15 minutes of putting them in. They last about six hours.