Eyeing potential severe weather Thursday night

After light to moderate rain fell Wednesday morning, more rain is on the way for Wisconsin; a low pressure system is going to move into and out of the region bringing Wisconsin two chances for severe weather before we kick off the weekend.
Most folks across southern Wisconsin picked up an estimated quarter to half an inch of rain Wednesday morning. Throughout the rest of the afternoon and evening, we'll remain dry however an isolated shower/storm can not be ruled out, especially for folks farther north, overnight into Thursday. Those showers could push southeast by the early morning hours on Thursday before drying out.
Our next low moves in Thursday and brings Wisconsin a chance for two rounds of severe weather. The warm front of this low will move northwards Thursday bringing us warmer temperatures during the day with thunderstorm chances by the late afternoon/early evening.
The target area for severe weather Thursday will be across northwestern parts of Wisconsin, mostly in the La Crosse area. However, folks in Juneau, Adams, parts of Sauk, Richland and Crawford counties could see severe storms too. Wind and hail are going to be the main threats followed by heavy rain, with an isolated tornado threat or two possible as well.
This same low will exit the area Friday morning, which means the cold front will bring southeastern parts of Wisconsin the threat for severe weather. The rain threat will be mainly Friday morning for the forecast area however, another line of storms may develop further southeast Friday afternoon.