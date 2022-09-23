F-16 Fighting Falcons make final flight over Lambeau Field

GREEN BAY (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Air National Guard's F-16 Flying Falcons made their final flight over Lambeau Field during the team's home opener Sunday.
The fighter jets have been used by the national guard since 1991. They usually fly over the Packers stadium twice each year.
A colonel who's made many flyovers during gamedays tells our Green Bay affiliate this goodbye is a bittersweet moment.
"They're the jets we've been overseas with, they've carried us over the Pacific and Atlantic Ocean many times and safely, so as the pilots and crew chiefs and really the entire fighter wing, you get kind of attached to those airplanes," Colonel Charlie Merkel said.
F-35 Lightning II fighter jets - the next generation of fighter jets - will replace the F-16's. The F-16 jets will be transferred to bases around the country that fly the same model.