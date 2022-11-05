Fact check: Biden's midterms message includes false and misleading claims

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Walworth County in southeastern Wisconsin... Eastern Rock County in south central Wisconsin... Southeastern Dane County in south central Wisconsin... Southern Jefferson County in southeastern Wisconsin... * Until noon CDT. * At 1119 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Lake Koshkonong to 6 miles southeast of Milton to Sharon, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Janesville, Whitewater, Fort Atkinson, Elkhorn, Delavan, Lake Geneva, Milton, Edgerton, East Troy, Williams Bay, Genoa City, Walworth, Clinton, Palmyra, Fontana-On-Geneva Lake, Sharon, Darien, Como, Pell Lake and Potter Lake. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. && HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH