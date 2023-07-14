Factory farming advocates sue to end water quality regulations

CALUMET COUNTY, Wis. (WKOW) -- Two factory farming advocacy groups are suing the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) to prevent the agency from requiring permits intended to protect waterways and drinking water.
Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce (WMC), the state's business lobbying group, filed the lawsuit on May 26 in Calumet County court on behalf of Wisconsin Dairy Alliance and Venture Dairy Cooperative. The state Department of Justice filed a response for the DNR Thursday.
In it's complaint, WMC said that the DNR lacked the authority to require permits based on state law and court cases surrounding the federal Clean Water Act. The lawsuit asked the court to end the permitting process.
The permits require farms that have animal populations above a threshold based on weight to get their manure storage and spreading systems and plans approved by the DNR.
The regulations are designed to limit the release of manure that could end up in Wisconsin's rivers, lakes and drinking water.
Rainfall and snowmelt can carry manure into waterways or ground water. The resulting pollution is hazardous to the environment and human health.
In response, Attorney General Josh Kaul, arguing for the DNR, rejected the claims raised by the WMC and factory farm advocates. Kaul asked the court to dismiss the case.
If the court repeals the water quality regulations, the DNR could elect to implement new rules to limit manure pollution in Wisconsin's water. However, that process can take years and would be subject to the political whims of the state Legislature, Natural Resources Board and future lawsuits.