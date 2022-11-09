Failed referendum leaves Lake Mills school officials seeking overcrowding solution

LAKE MILLS (WKOW) - Lake Mills school leaders will need to brainstorm solutions to overcrowding at the district's lone elementary school, after voters overwhelmingly rejected a referendum to fund a new intermediate school.
The vote on the referendum's main question of using $44 million to build the third-through-fifth grade school on farmland off Highway 89 was "No" by a 57-43 percent margin.
Barb Gebhart, who was vocal during the referendum campaign on whether the spending was needed, says voters who examined the data around the situation likely came to the same conclusion.
"I didn't feel like the school district...presented a case that was airtight for why they needed a new school," Gebhart says. "The school is only eight to ten years old."
Gebhart says enrollment overall in the district is declining. She says alternatives such as continuing the practice of having some students off-site for certain programming makes sense in beginning to address the elementary school situation.
Former school board candidate Maureen Kennedy Boelter says the referendum collided with tight, economic times.
"People are hurting with the inflation," Kennedy Boelter says. "I think they just concluded $44 million...was just not something they could afford right now." The referendum's other question asked for $950,000 annually to allow the district to operate the planned school.
School District Superintendent Tonya Olson says the will of the voters is respected, but the problem at the elementary school remains.
"While deeply disappointed that both of the proposed referendum questions were not approved by voters...we sincerely thank the community of Lake Mills Area School District for their ongoing commitment to our schools," Olson says. "The failure of both questions indicates that we must not have presented the right plan to the public at this time. However, this doesn’t change the fact that Lake Mills Elementary School is over capacity today and enrollment is projected to continue slowly increasing."
School Board President Amy Litscher echoes Olson. "Lake Mills Elementary School is still over capacity for programming today, with enrollment projected to be increasing over the next years," Litscher says.
"The School Board will reevaluate the proposed plan and its associated operational impact on our budget and gather feedback in the coming months. As the Board discusses its next steps, we will continue our commitment to informing and engaging its stakeholders," Litscher says.
Plans for creating an intermediate school in Lake Mills date back a decade.
"A lot of things change in ten years," Kennedy Boelter says. "So, people need to be open to new things and creative ideas."