Faith leader sexual abuse survivors thank Wisconsin DOJ for being a 'beacon of understanding and empathy'

MADISON (WKOW) — Sexual abuse survivors are sharing their stories about how the Wisconsin Department of Justice has supported them and brought their abusers to justice through the Clergy and Faith Leader Abuse Initiative.
In the two years since the initiative's launch, Attorney General Josh Kaul said there have been 248 completed reports.
He said a "significant number" were from survivor's reporting abuse for the first time.
Michael Bielmeier, from Green Bay, who gave Wisconsin DOJ permission to use his name, said he kept the sexual abuse he suffered at the hands of three Norbertine priests a secret for 55 years out of guilt.
“Although the pedophiles died decades ago, the painful emptiness perpetrated by the trauma remained very present," Bielmeier said. "Voicing the truth to the DOJ was essential in beginning my healing process, and I implore all the other silent survivors to do the same. Please take the emotional risk and reach out to DOJ’s Clergy and Faith Leader Abuse victim services specialist. She is a trained and empathetic professional. Doing so has given me a sense of delayed justice and unimagined psychological and spiritual freedom.”
A survivor from Wausau shared that the DOJ has been the "one steady and constant source of support" for them as they navigated coming forward with the secret they said they've held "with sometimes unbearable pain" for 40 years.
The survivor said the victim services specialist was the first person who heard their story and the specialist understood them with "grace and compassion."
"I am beyond grateful for their wisdom, support, and for being my voice when I didn’t have one or when no one at the church level would hear me," the survivor continued. "This initiative is the single most important advocacy tool to demand accountability and justice for those of us who have experienced sexual abuse by a church leader. I am so thankful.”
A Madison survivor said they "suffered in silence" for 50 years because they thought "no one would hear the pleas of a 9-year-old boy," but the DOJ was a "beacon of understanding and empathy."
Attorney General Josh Kaul said survivors of abuse deserve to be trusted and supported.
“The progress that’s been made through the clergy and faith leader abuse initiative is due to the fortitude of those who’ve made reports, and I encourage anyone who is considering making a report to contact us,” Kaul said.
Although many survivors have already come forward, Wisconsin DOJ encourages survivors of sexual abuse by clergy and faith leaders to contact Wisconsin DOJ, either through the online reporting tool on www.supportsurvivors.widoj.gov or by calling the toll-free tip line at 1-877-222-2620.
Kaul says every report is taken seriously. Once a report is made, a victim specialist evaluates it to determine how to follow-up with a survivor. Each report is reviewed by a multi-disciplinary team, which then recommends next steps. Kaul said those steps could include follow-up questions to the survivor, gathering documents or referring to a local law enforcement agency for further investigation.
Eventually, once the DOJ has followed up on every report made to the initiative, the agency will issue a final report. The date for that report has not yet been set.
You can read the full press release online.