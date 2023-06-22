Fake movie prop money found circulating in Juneau County

JUNEAU COUNTY (WKOW) – The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office is sending out a warning after fake money was found circulating within the county.
The Sheriff’s Office says they received a complaint about counterfeit money being passed from an area business.
The money clearly states, “Movie Prop Use Only.”
Authorities are actively trying to locate the person who attempted to pass the money.
The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office is asking that consumers, citizens, and retailers be vigilant when dealing with cash during transactions.