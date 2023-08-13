 Skip to main content
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH
THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible. Rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are expected, with
locally higher amounts possible.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central, and southeast
Wisconsin, including the following counties, in east central
Wisconsin, Fond du Lac and Sheboygan. In south central Wisconsin,
Dane and Rock. In southeast Wisconsin, Dodge, Jefferson, Kenosha,
Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Walworth, Washington and Waukesha.

* WHEN...From 7 AM CDT this morning through this evening.

* IMPACTS...Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Moderate to heavy rainfall is expected across the watch area,
especially from late this morning through late this evening.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Fall-like Monday expected

Our next system has already brought rain to parts of Wisconsin on Sunday but the bulk of the moisture won't arrive until Monday. Winds off of Lake Michigan, rain cooled air along with the clouds will make for a Fall-like day. But that's not how next week will end.

Cloudy conditions along with scattered rain chances will continue throughout the rest of Sunday afternoon, evening and overnight. Winds are going to start to become breezy and out of the east. Our overnight lows are expected to settle into the low to mid 60s.

Monday is going to be cloudy with the threat for rain throughout most of the day; it's not going to rain all day but it'll be more rainy than dry throughout the day. Temperatures are only going to warm by a few degrees with winds off Lake Michigan and breezy.

However, by Tuesday our temperatures are back in the 70s and 80s return by Wednesday. By the end of next week, our highs will be flirting with the upper 80s to low 90s. 

