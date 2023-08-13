Fall-like Monday expected

Download the 27 StormTrack weather app to receive mobile weather alerts
Our next system has already brought rain to parts of Wisconsin on Sunday but the bulk of the moisture won't arrive until Monday. Winds off of Lake Michigan, rain cooled air along with the clouds will make for a Fall-like day. But that's not how next week will end.
Cloudy conditions along with scattered rain chances will continue throughout the rest of Sunday afternoon, evening and overnight. Winds are going to start to become breezy and out of the east. Our overnight lows are expected to settle into the low to mid 60s.
Monday is going to be cloudy with the threat for rain throughout most of the day; it's not going to rain all day but it'll be more rainy than dry throughout the day. Temperatures are only going to warm by a few degrees with winds off Lake Michigan and breezy.
However, by Tuesday our temperatures are back in the 70s and 80s return by Wednesday. By the end of next week, our highs will be flirting with the upper 80s to low 90s.