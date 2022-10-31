 Skip to main content
Fall River 17-year-old accused of attempted homicide posts bail

  • Updated
Dylan Lenz mugshot

BEAVER DAM (WKOW) — A 17-year-old charged with attempted homicide has posted bond. 

Dylan Michael Lenz is accused of stabbing a 17-year-old girl with a boxcutter, then running her over with his car. He was charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide on October 17. 

Online court records show Lenz posted the $150,000 cash bond Monday. As a part of his bail conditions, he cannot have contact with the victim or her family, school, health care providers and employers in any form. He is to remain at home except to go to school, work and doctor's appointments. 

