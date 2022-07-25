Fall River woman hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, boyfriend arrested for battery

FALL RIVER (WKOW) –– A woman has life-threatening injuries and her boyfriend is in custody after Columbia County Sheriff's Office says he "battered her" on Sunday.
According to a Facebook post from Captain Todd Horn, emergency medical services responded to a home in Fall River around 5:40 a.m. for a woman "who was conscious, but having a hard time breathing."
Once EMS arrived, Horn said they "immediately requested" law enforcement to respond. Once police arrived, they determined the 42-year-old woman was "severely injured" from a domestic abuse situation resulting in substantial battery.
Horn said the investigation shows the woman's boyfriend, identified as Erich Mark Schlender, 36, of Fall River, battered her. He was taken to jail on pending charges of substantial battery and disorderly conduct with a domestic abuse modifier. Horn said more charges are expected.
According to Horn, Schendler was released from jail on July 22 after serving a sentence.
The incident remains under investigation, anyone with information is asked to contact Fall River Police Department 920-484-3707, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office 608-742-4166, or anonymously through Columbia County Crime Stoppers 1-800-293-TIPS.