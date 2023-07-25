Fallen Milwaukee police officer honored five years after his death

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Green,
western Rock and southeastern Dane Counties through 1130 AM CDT...

At 1057 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from Oregon to near Evansville to 7 miles southeast
of Monroe. Movement was east at 60 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include...
Janesville, Beloit, Fitchburg, Stoughton, Oregon, Edgerton,
Evansville, Brodhead, Orfordville, Brooklyn, Albany, Footville,
Fulton, Albion, Newark, Magnolia, Hanover, Cooksville, Afton, and
Juda.

This includes Interstate 39/90 between mile markers 154 and 164.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Eastern Lafayette County in south central Wisconsin...
Green County in south central Wisconsin...
Southeastern Iowa County in south central Wisconsin...
Southwestern Dane County in south central Wisconsin...

* Until 1115 AM CDT.

* At 1031 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from near Mount Horeb to near Argyle to near Apple River,
moving east at 35 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...
Fitchburg, Monroe, Oregon, Belleville, New Glarus, Brooklyn,
Monticello, Albany, Argyle, Blanchardville, Wiota, Dayton, South
Wayne, Browntown, Gratiot, Attica, Jordan Center, Paoli, Mount
Vernon, and Woodford.

This includes the following Location York Memorial Church.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Fallen Milwaukee police officer honored five years after his death

Kite tribute to fallen Milwaukee police officer

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Colleagues of a fallen Milwaukee police officer honored him five years after he died in the line of duty.

The Milwaukee Police Department flew kites as a tribute to officer Michael Michalski. He died on July 25, 2018 after being ambushed and shot during a drug warrant search at a home.

"Mike loved to fly kites, walk on the lakefront, walk with his dogs, and this is something we do in his memory to celebrate his life. It's what he would want us to be doing," Milwaukee Police Department inspector Paul Lough told WISN 12 News. "He was a great man. He was loved by all his friends and family as you can see by the turnout here From friends, family, and his law enforcement family, as well. His memory, he'll never be forgotten."

Jonathan Copeland is the man who killed Michalski. He's currently serving life in prison.

