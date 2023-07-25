Fallen Milwaukee police officer honored five years after his death

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Colleagues of a fallen Milwaukee police officer honored him five years after he died in the line of duty.
The Milwaukee Police Department flew kites as a tribute to officer Michael Michalski. He died on July 25, 2018 after being ambushed and shot during a drug warrant search at a home.
"Mike loved to fly kites, walk on the lakefront, walk with his dogs, and this is something we do in his memory to celebrate his life. It's what he would want us to be doing," Milwaukee Police Department inspector Paul Lough told WISN 12 News. "He was a great man. He was loved by all his friends and family as you can see by the turnout here From friends, family, and his law enforcement family, as well. His memory, he'll never be forgotten."
Jonathan Copeland is the man who killed Michalski. He's currently serving life in prison.