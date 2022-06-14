 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 106 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Fallen tree, power lines cause smoke in Madison basement

  • Updated
storm damage Madison 6.13 _3

Fallen tree on East Johnson Street.

MADISON (WKOW) — A fallen tree and powerlines were the cause of smoke in a home on East Johnson Street Monday afternoon. 

Madison Fire Department responded to the home for a report of a possible fire and the smell of something burning. On scene, first responders found a large tree across the road with multiple power lines taken down with it. 

Firefighters reported "light smoke in the basement," but suspect it's the result of melted insulation on a ground wire in the electrical panels.

First responders stayed on scene until an electrician could confirm. 

