Fallen tree, power lines cause smoke in Madison basement

MADISON (WKOW) — A fallen tree and powerlines were the cause of smoke in a home on East Johnson Street Monday afternoon.
Madison Fire Department responded to the home for a report of a possible fire and the smell of something burning. On scene, first responders found a large tree across the road with multiple power lines taken down with it.
Firefighters reported "light smoke in the basement," but suspect it's the result of melted insulation on a ground wire in the electrical panels.
First responders stayed on scene until an electrician could confirm.