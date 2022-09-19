Families face months-long waits for headstones as pandemic woes linger

SPRING GREEN (WKOW) -- For families who have lost loved ones, few things can bring the level of closure and comfort that a headstone at a grave site does. But since the pandemic began, even that task is getting harder and harder.
Joni Johnson-Kropp and her husband Kraig Kropp have been trying to lay their son, Kody, to rest for two years, but still don't have a headstone made. Kody died in a car accident suddenly in December 2020, leaving behind a one-year-old daughter.
"We're going on two years now, but it might be four years before they can get anything," Johnson-Kropp said.
The Kropps are experiencing a backlog felt across the country. Most memorial makers they've approached have given them wait times well over a year long, extending their quest for closure.
"I really didn't think that it would be such a long wait," Johnson-Kropp said. "I would just like to be done with it."
Experts say sudden quarry shutdowns, shipping backlogs and worker shortages brought on by the pandemic have made delays longer and longer. Orders that used to take just a few weeks to complete are now taking several months to a year to complete.
Lockdowns are also an issue, as most of the material used in monument making comes from China or India, where ports have closed and reopened unexpectedly over the past couple years.
"We certainly haven't seen anything like this, in my time," Erich Pechmann, Vice President of Pechmann Memorials in Madison said.
Pechmann and his family have made memorials for more than 50 years in the Madison area and stocked up when quarries originally shut down in 2020. However, even that couldn't prepare them for the shipping backlogs that were to come.
Pechmann says oftentimes they aren't sure how long shipments from overseas will take to get to the U.S., making estimate times for customers even harder.
"It could be six weeks, it could be 10 weeks, it could be seven months," Pechmann said. "And that is the part that certainly the hardest for us, because we want to make sure that our customers and our families are aware of what's happening. And it's hard when we don't know."
It leaves a lot of uncertainty for families like the Kropps, who just want to lay their child to rest.
"I want something that when his daughter is 16, and she has a bad day can go and you know, talk to him," Johnson-Kropp said. "And anything worth having is worth the wait, right?"