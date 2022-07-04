Families gather for bike parade and Fourth of July celebration at Wingra Park

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Dudgeon Monroe Neighborhood Association Annual 4th of July Bike Parade celebrated Independence Day and the children in the community.
The celebration, which included a bike parade, games, and some delicious ice cream, returned to Wingra Park for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
"Everyone seems extra excited," said Ann Syndor, an event organizer. "I've seen a lot of smiles and everyone's really happy to be here."
Madison Alder Tag Evers told 27 News that what made the celebration so special was it centered around the kids.
"You see a lot of parents and grandparents here really celebrating their children," he said. "Let's face it, children are our future, and a world with so many troubles and so many problems, it's really important to celebrate our kids."
Organizers said they appreciated all the volunteers who helped set things up and make it the event a good time for everyone who attended.