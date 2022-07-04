 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 105 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From noon to 8 PM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Families gather for bike parade and Fourth of July celebration at Wingra Park

  • Updated
Bike Parade

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Dudgeon Monroe Neighborhood Association Annual 4th of July Bike Parade celebrated Independence Day and the children in the community. 

The celebration, which included a bike parade, games, and some delicious ice cream, returned to Wingra Park for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began. 

"Everyone seems extra excited," said Ann Syndor, an event organizer. "I've seen a lot of smiles and everyone's really happy to be here."

Madison Alder Tag Evers told 27 News that what made the celebration so special was it centered around the kids.

"You see a lot of parents and grandparents here really celebrating their children," he said. "Let's face it, children are our future, and a world with so many troubles and so many problems, it's really important to celebrate our kids."

Organizers said they appreciated all the volunteers who helped set things up and make it the event a good time for everyone who attended.

Tags

Recommended for you