Families invited to attend 'relaxed performance' at Overture Center for the Arts

MADISON (WKOW) -- An upcoming performance at the Overture Center for the Arts in Madison promises to be perfect for families who are looking for something a little different.
Overture staff is partnering with the Mermaid Theatre of Nova Scotia to bring three books to life on the Capitol Theater stage: "It's Okay to Be Different," “The Earth Book,” and "This is My Hair." They come from bestselling author and illustrator Todd Parr.
The performance is a read-along style done with puppets.
"It really is magical and makes it just this wonderful, special time for kids and families to come and enjoy one of their favorite storybooks on stage," said Karra Beach, the director of Broadway engagement programs at Overture Center.
What makes this hour-long show even more special is that it's intended to be a space for families and kids to be themselves in a judgement-free zone. Beach says that the show is already a calming experience, so making it a "relaxed performance" was pretty easy.
A "relaxed performance" is ideal for anyone who would benefit from a more relaxed environment, or people with learning disabilities or autism.
"It's a show about it being okay to be different," said Beach. "It's okay to enjoy theater, and movies, and shows and whatever we show in our theaters in your own way. That's really what we want to encourage with this."
There are no flashing or strobe lights, sudden volume increases, or loud noises. The house lights won't ever go completely dark, either.
There will be "wobble" seats for more energetic audience members, as well as sensory kits that include headsets. Fidget toys can also be provided for audience members who need something to keep their hands busy.
Families are also welcome to bring whatever they need to make them feel comfortable.
It's also a "non-shushing" show, and the performers and staff will know what to expect.
"You're not going to be shushed in the audience, nobody's going to turn you and say, 'Shh, you need to be quiet and enjoy this quietly,'" said Beach.
If sounds in the theater are too loud, or if someone needs a break from the large crowd, there are places families can go outside the theater that will have monitors showing the performance.
This is a bit of a first for the Overture, but Beach said that the ability to be more inclusive and provide these types of performances is something they want to do more of int he future.
"That's one of the things that we're really working on here at Overture Center too, is to become a welcoming space for everybody," said Beach. "We love our little patrons, so we want to make sure that they can enjoy the space too."
You can buy tickets on the Overture Center's website.
For more information on accessibility, you can visit this web page.