Families of missing Wisconsinites join forces to spread awareness

MADISON (WKOW) -- In a new effort to find their missing loved ones, the families of Christopher Miller and Melissa Trumpy joined forces at the Wisconsin State Capitol Friday to spread awareness about missing people.
“This has to stop. This has to end. We must do better as a people,” said Chris Miller, Christopher Miller’s father. “I want to see my son again.”
Miller has been missing since November 19, 2022, when he vanished after a traffic stop.
“It has been 132 days since we’ve been able to see that bright smile,” said Mallory Duerst, Christopher Miller’s fiancé. “We just want to know what happened to Chris that November night.”
Meanwhile, Trumpy has been missing since October 26, 2021. She was last seen leaving work and was believed to be headed to her boyfriend’s house.
“I feel that there's a lot more to Melissa's story than what happened to her the night that she disappeared,” said Ben Affrunti, Melissa Trumpy’s former partner.
Through emotional speeches and powerful prayers, the families worked to keep their loved ones' names out there.
“We're not going to stop. We don't just keep taking it up. Today, we're here at the Capitol. Tomorrow, or next week, we're going to be somewhere else continuing to spread the word,” Miller said.
“They're a human being, and they're missing, and their families are missing them, and also victims as well,” Affrunti said.
They also called for further action from both law enforcement and community members to help search -- help they said has been hard to come by.
“It's urgent. They've been quiet for too long. And I want them to know that we want him home,” said Tammy James, Christopher Miller’s mother.
“Melissa's case -- I believe that she's fully been victim-blamed because of some of, you know, her lifestyle choices,” Affrunti said. “Melissa deserves to be laid to rest properly. It's been almost a year and a half and she hasn't had a funeral. You know, the kids haven't had an opportunity to say goodbye to her.”
27 News reached out to the agencies handling both Miller and Trumpy's cases. For Miller's case, the Madison Police Department shared the following statement:
"The Madison Police Department feels for the family of Christopher Miller. We recently closed the case in order to provide the family with the documents they requested. At any time, if a tip would come in to suggest that Christopher was in our community, we would reopen the case."
27 News has not yet heard back from the agency handling Trumpy's case.
Both families said they will not stop until their loved ones are found. Miller’s family is offering a $7,500 reward for information leading to his whereabouts, while Trumpy’s family is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to her whereabouts.
Miller’s family is hoping to do a water search on the Rock River in Janesville on April 15. They are asking volunteers with a kayak, canoe or watercraft to help.
Anyone with information about Miller’s disappearance should call the Madison Police Department at 08-255-2345 or submit a tip online anonymously.
Anyone with information about Trumpy’s disappearance should call the Carroll County Sheriff's Office 815-244-2635.