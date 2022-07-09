Families who lost loved ones to gun violence gather to share stories, support

MONONA (WKOW) -- Family members who have lost a loved on to gun violence gathered at the Christ the Solid Rock Baptist Church to share their stories and support each other.
On Saturday, families joined for breakfast as they mourned and discussed the heartbreak that follows gun violence. The gathering was originally meant for mothers, though it was later expanded to include anyone.
Wendy Thompson lost her son, Shawn, in April of this year. She says it's been a "rough road" in healing since then.
After connecting with others who have lost their children to gun violence, Thompson knew it was a strong community and wanted to support it.
"We all came together and thought maybe we should see if there's any other grieving parents out here in Madison, in the surrounding area and bring them in for breakfast because everybody's been holding that pain inside," Thompson said.
She, like many others, are leaning on one another.
"My son, unfortunately, is one of the ones that was involved in gun violence," mother Lashea Jackson said.
Jackson added that "four years ago, it took a significant impact on my family that, you know, it's a pain that we live with every day that won't go away. But coming together with parents that have been in the same situation that I have, will hopefully it will be more helpful towards me and others."
Those there said it was important to be near people who have also gone through losing someone by gun because no one understands that pain until they have lived it.
"To get support from other people that know exactly what you're feeling is everything," Thompson said.
As families mourn together, they also discuss the need for gun control.
"As the years go by, just gun violence and everything, and I just don't really understand. It's just not worth it," Mary Henderson said.
Henderson is another mother whose son was shot and murdered. She say's she is still managing.
Aurielle Smith, Director of Policy Planning and Evaluation with public health Madison Dane County, joined Saturday's meeting in hopes of learning from the people who have been directly impacted by gun violence.
She plans to take what she learned back to her team to figure out how to be supportive of events like these.
"Seeing a community that is ready to rally together and do something different to prevent violence from increasing here is so inspiring," Smith said. "Trauma has so many ripples, and we can't forget about the people who have lost loved ones to violence."
Attendees say Saturday is just the beginning. Though it was the first breakfast and support session held, it will not be the last.