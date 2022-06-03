Family angry over shooting at Racine funeral

RACINE (WISN) -- Police are still looking for the person or people behind a shooting at a funeral in Racine on Thursday.
Family members of the man who was being laid to rest say they're grieving and angry. The funeral was for Da'Shontay King. He was shot and killed by a police officer two weeks ago.
King's sister, Natasha Mullen, told WISN 12 News their family has been through enough -- first in losing him, and now, not having the chance to say goodbye to him peacefully.
"It's extremely traumatizing, especially for the kids," Mullen said. "It's just crazy because I'm listening to my five-year-old daughter telling me how she had to run and lay on the ground with her sister."
Racine police say they believe multiple guns were used and whoever started shooting was not part of the funeral service.
No one has been arrested.
Two women were shot. One is still in the hospital. The other was released.