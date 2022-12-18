Family assisting Beloit residents after home fire

BELOIT (WKOW) -- Family of Beloit residents are helping them with temporary housing after a fire overnight Sunday.
Deputy Fire Chief Jeramie Mielke of the Town of Beloit Fire Department reported crews responded to the 400 block of East Community Drive for a structure fire.
Mielke said when firefighters arrived, they found smoke coming from the roof of the structure.
City of Beloit, Turtle, Orfordville, and Janesville fire crews assisted at the scene.
According to Mielke, neither of the two residents or pets were injured.
The Town of Beloit Fire Department reported it was an electrical fire and no foul play is suspected.