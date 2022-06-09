Family can't stay in Sheboygan Ave. apartment after fire

MADISON (WKOW) -- One family can't stay in their Sheboygan Avenue apartment after a fire Thursday night.
Jen Blair, a spokesperson for the Madison Fire Department, says crews were called to the building in the 5000 block around 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Smoke was coming from a window on the first floor and a vent on the roof.
Firefighters put out the fire and additional crews helped ventilate the apartment complex.
Blair says the fire started in the kitchen area. The cause is still under investigation.
No one was hurt.
The family was not home at the time of the fire.