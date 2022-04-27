 Skip to main content
Family captures images of large snake in Beloit tree

  • Updated
Snake in tree in Beloit

BELOIT (WKOW) -- A large snake in Beloit gave one family quite the scare over the weekend. 

The Rindys were on a walk at Big Hills Park in Beloit when they saw a snake curled up in a tree. It appeared to be five or six feet long.

They took videos and snapped pictures of the snake and checked in with Beloit officials. 

The city identified it as a Gophersnake and said they are indigenous to the area. The snakes are nonvenomous.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, they are active from late March through early October. 

