Family captures images of large snake in Beloit tree

BELOIT (WKOW) -- A large snake in Beloit gave one family quite the scare over the weekend.
The Rindys were on a walk at Big Hills Park in Beloit when they saw a snake curled up in a tree. It appeared to be five or six feet long.
They took videos and snapped pictures of the snake and checked in with Beloit officials.
The city identified it as a Gophersnake and said they are indigenous to the area. The snakes are nonvenomous.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, they are active from late March through early October.