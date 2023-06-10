Family displaced after overnight apartment fire in Fitchburg

FITCHBURG, Wis. (WKOW) -- A family is displaced after an overnight fire at an apartment complex, Fitchburg Fire Chief Joe Pulvermacher told 27 News.
According to a news release, the fire at 2714 Pheasant Ridge Trail was reported around 3:15 Saturday morning. A resident of the property reported seeing smoke and fire in the building hallways.
On scene, crews smelled smoke and found flames in the attic.
Crews were able to put out the fire in about 20 minutes, and Pulvermacher says it was contained to one apartment.
The Red Cross has been called in to assist the residents who were impacted by the fire.
No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is still being determined.